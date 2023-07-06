iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal home sales down 10% year-over-year in June


Real estate signage showing a home for rent is seen on Monday, May 15, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Residential property sales in Greater Montreal fell by 10 per cent in June, compared to the same month last year, the Association professionnelle des courtiers immobiliers du Québec (APCIQ) reported on Thursday.   

A total of 3,627 sales were closed last month, compared to 4,045 transactions in June 2022, the association said, pointing out that you had to go back to 2015 to observe a similar level of sales for that month.

The APCIQ attributed the market slowdown to last month's interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada, which sent 'a negative signal to market players,' who postponed their plans to buy or sell.

All property categories were affected by the slowdown. Sales of small income properties with two to five units (plexes) fell by 16 per cent year-on-year, while sales of condominiums dropped by 11 per cent and single-family homes by 8 per cent.

Median prices also fell compared with June 2022. Plexes gave up 6 per cent to $726,500, while condominiums were down 5 per cent to $390,000. The median price for single-family homes reached $550,000, down 4 per cent on last year.

The number of active listings in Greater Montreal rose by 32 per cent in June compared to the same month last year, but remained very stable compared to May. New listings in June were 19 per cent lower than in June 2022.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 5, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*