Montreal home sales fell 14 per cent between April and May: Quebec real estate board

Quebec's real estate board says Montreal home sales fell by almost 14 per cent between April and May as the province began reopening from pandemic lockdown measures.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says May saw 5,398 sales, down from 6,237 the month before but up from 3,267 during the same period las year.

The board says the year-over-year change was so dramatic because in May 2020, the province was grappling with the onset of the pandemic, which slowed sales as lockdowns began.

The board says Montreal saw the number of new listings hit 6,508 in May, down from 7,183 in April and up from 4,786 last May.

Active listings reached 11,481 in May, a drop from 11,559 in April and 13,521 last May.

The median price of a single family home reached $496,000 and condos hit $365,000 in May, up from $370,000 and $280,000, respectively, last year.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2021.