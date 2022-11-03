iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal home sales hit level not seen since 2014: Quebec housing association


A woman walks by a house for sale in Montreal, Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says October home sales in Montreal dropped to a level not seen since 2014.

Sales for the month totalled 1,501, a 35 per cent decrease from a year prior, but in the single-family home category alone fell to a level not seen since 2000.

The association's director of its market analysis department attributed the drop in sales to the increase in interest rates and inflation, which have both weighed on purchasing power.

Charles Brant says the market is seeing a cautious attitude from people and investors who would make purchases but are instead waiting for the market to stabilize and conditions to be more favourable.

His association says the median price of a single-family home reached $510,000, a one per cent drop from a year earlier, while the median price of a condo hit $380,000 and was relatively unchanged from last year.

The median price in the duplex and triplex market was $700,000, which amounts to a $10,000 decline from October 2021 or a 1.4 per cent decrease.

Last month's new listings totalled 5,440, a two per cent increase from October 2021.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*