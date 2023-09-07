iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal home sales in August up 4 per cent from year ago: QPAREB


image.jpg

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says home sales in Montreal rose four per cent in August compared with the same month last year.

The association says sales in the region totalled 2,753 for the month, up from 2,652 a year ago.

It says the move higher came as prices held close to their 2022 peak, largely recovering the ground lost in the second half of last year.

The median price of a single-family home was $561,000, up seven per cent from a year ago, while the median condominium price was $393,000, up two per cent. The median plex price was $720,000, up three per cent from a year ago.

Active listings totalled 15,159, up 14 per cent from 13,293 a year ago.

New listings for the month fell four per cent to 4,864 compared with 5,089 in the same month last year.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*