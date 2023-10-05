iHeartRadio
Montreal home sales in September up 9% from year ago: brokers' association


The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal home sales in September rose nine per cent compared with a year ago, but remained below the historic average for the time of year. Real estate signage showing a home for sale is seen on Monday, May 15, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The association says home sales in Montreal totalled 2,738 in September, up from 2,514 in the same month last year.

Single-family home sales totalled 1,391, up from 1,324 a year ago, while condominium sales amounted to 1,068, up from 944 in September 2022. Plex sales came in at 276, up from 245 a year earlier.

Active listings totalled 16,398 in September, up 10 per cent from 14,916, while new listings for the month fell two per cent to 5,872, compared with 5,984 a year earlier.

The median price of a single-family home in Montreal was $549,000, up three per cent from a year ago, while the median condominium price was $402,000, up six per cent.

The median plex price was $730,000, up seven per cent from a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.

