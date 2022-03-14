Montreal homicide suspect arrested in Halifax

Investigators with the Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a suspect in Nova Scotia Friday evening in connection with a homicide that occurred in downtown Montreal in October 2021.

Working with Halifax police, officers arrested 26-year-old suspect Terell Jacobs, who appeared by videoconference at the Montreal courthouse Monday and was charged with murder.

A Canada-wide warrant for Jacobs’ arrest had been put in place.

The suspect and the 24-year-old victim met at Place Henri-Dunant park on Oct. 29. The pair then went to an alley near Hope Ave. with two other people.

Around 7:30 p.m., the victim was found on the ground with a stab wound. He was later pronounced dead at a Montreal hospital.

It was the 27th homicide of 2021.