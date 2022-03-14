iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal homicide suspect arrested in Halifax

image.jpg

Investigators with the Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a suspect in Nova Scotia Friday evening in connection with a homicide that occurred in downtown Montreal in October 2021.

Working with Halifax police, officers arrested 26-year-old suspect Terell Jacobs, who appeared by videoconference at the Montreal courthouse Monday and was charged with murder.

A Canada-wide warrant for Jacobs’ arrest had been put in place.

The suspect and the 24-year-old victim met at Place Henri-Dunant park on Oct. 29. The pair then went to an alley near Hope Ave. with two other people.

Around 7:30 p.m., the victim was found on the ground with a stab wound. He was later pronounced dead at a Montreal hospital.

It was the 27th homicide of 2021.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error