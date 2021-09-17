Montreal hospital shuts down two operating rooms due to spike in ICU patients with COVID-19

A Montreal hospital has temporarily closed two of its operating rooms, citing the spread of COVID-19 cases in the city that has resulted in hospitalizations to spike.

In a statement to CTV News, the Lakeshore Hospital confirmed that two its operating rooms have had to shut down “in order to address the increase in COVID-19 cases in the ICU.”

“As with other hospital centres in Quebec, the situation is changing rapidly based on occupancy rates,” read a statement from Mélanie Araos, spokesperson for the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

“Our teams evaluate the organization of care on a daily basis in order to offer quality services to our population.”

When asked if elective surgeries will continue at the hospital, Araos said procedures are still taking place, but "not at full capacity."