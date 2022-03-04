iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal house hit by several gunshots, no one injured

A house in the Ville-Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal was shot up in the morning of March 4, 2022.

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after shots were fired at a home in the Ville-Saint-Laurent borough early Friday morning.

A house on Valade St. was hit by several bullets at around 4:10 a.m., one of which shattered a window, police say.

A family of four was inside at the time but no one was injured.

"The occupants were woken up by gunshots," said SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron. "The occupants called the police after they heard the gunshots."

Those inside the building were treated for nervous shock.

No arrests have been made. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error