Montreal Impact employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Montreal Impact announced Wednesday that a club employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Major League Soccer club said the employee, who was suffering from mild symptoms for a few days, is doing well and has been placed in quarantine according to isolation protocol.

The team did not specify whether the employee was a player or another member of the team's staff. The Impact said its the only confirmed case of the novel coronavirus within the organization so far.

A member of the Philadelphia Union is believed to be the first MLS player to test positive. The Union did not identify the player, who reported mild symptoms.

MLS suspended all league and team activities March 12. The Union said no other club players or staff would be tested because the case fell beyond the 14-day window of possible interaction with the player.

The Seattle Sounders had said previously that a member of its support staff had tested positive for COVID-19 while New York City FC said a member of its sporting department had also tested positive.

The MLS conceded Tuesday that a planned return to play in mid-May is "extremely unlikely," as is fitting in the entire 2020 season.

The league is also under a team training moratorium to April 24. That means MLS training facilities are closed to all players and staff with the exception of players requiring treatment or rehabilitation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2020.