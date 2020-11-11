Montreal Impact extend Luis Binks' loan agreement with Bologna through 2021

The Montreal Impact have extended defender Luis Binks' loan from Italy's Bologna through December 2021.

The 19-year-old has been a fixture at centre back this season, starting 20 games for Thierry Henry since joining the Impact in mid-February.

"Despite his young age and his little experience at the professional level, Luis played an excellent first season with us, which got him a transfer to Bologna," Impact sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. "He showed what he can bring to this group and we are happy to know he will keep progressing in our club for another year."

Binks came to Montreal from England's Tottenham, whose youth academy he joined at the age of six.

In August, the England youth international was transferred to Bologna but remained in Montreal on a loan deal through December 2020. Impact owner Joey Saputo also has a stake in the Italian club.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2020