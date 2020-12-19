Montreal Impact help out Sun Youth's Christmas basket giveaway with masks made from old jerseys

Some used Montreal Impact jerseys are finding a second life as masks for the city's vulnerable children.

The soccer club has teamed up with Sun Youth to help the organization's annual Christmas basket distribution. The team is supplying Sun Youth with 1,000 backpacks, inside of each will be a mask made from repurposed material.

“The Montreal Impact Foundation is proud to help protect the health of the most vulnerable youth in our community. In these difficult pandemic times, we gave a second life to these jerseys and promoted sustainable development. I want to thank Sun Youth for their collaboration in our project,” said Montreal Impact Foundation President, Carmie Saputo in a statement.

Each year, Sun Youth's Christmas basket giveaway is held between Dec. 18 and 24. The organization also distributes Chanukah baskets during the Jewish holiday.