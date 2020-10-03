iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal Impact 'home team' tonight in New Jersey against Chicago Fire

Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry, center, shouts from the bench during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. The Impact play in New Jersey tonight against Chicago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Steven Senne

The revised MLS schedule means that the Montreal Impact will be the home club against the Chicago Fire tonight.

However, Thierry Henry's team will not be able to count on the support of its supporters or even the comfort of its facilities at Saputo Stadium.

The clash will take place at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

�������� ���� ���������� / ��������������

Le début d’une séquence importante vers les séries. #IMFC ⚔️ @ChicagoFire
�� Red Bull Arena, NJ
�� 19h30 HAE / 7:30PM EDT
�� @tvasports, @TSN_Sports
�� @985fm, @TSN690@AllstateCanada | ALLEZ MONTRÉAL! pic.twitter.com/oFz3xMSvHO

— Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) October 3, 2020

In videoconference yesterday afternoon, Thierry Henry spoke about the importance of knowing how to adjust to each situation and find solutions.

Since its last game at Saputo Stadium, on Sept. 9, the Impact has won one and lost four games while conceding 14 goals. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error