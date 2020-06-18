Montreal Impact receives green light to resume team training

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Impact announced Thursday that the first team can now train, as a full team, at the Nutrilait Centre.

Public health officials accepted the team's request to resume full-team training, in accordance with the health protocol submitted to the government and the MLS.

The team had to follow a strict screening process according to the league's guidelines. Since Monday, all players have passed medical tests and PCR tests 24 hours apart, 72 hours before they will start training.

Players, technical staff and other key staff will be tested every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Only those with negative results will be allowed to continue their activities. Changing rooms, showers, and the gym at the Nutrilait Centre will be accessible to players and essential staff, with strict sanitary guidelines in place.

The MLS lifted the moratorium on full-team training on June 4. These sessions are now mandatory for all players.

MLS guidelines ban media from accessing facilities and the parking lot at the Nutrilait Centre, but the club will distribute video and photo content as well as player comments.