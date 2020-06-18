iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal Impact receives green light to resume team training

impact

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Impact announced Thursday that the first team can now train, as a full team, at the Nutrilait Centre. 

Public health officials accepted the team's request to resume full-team training, in accordance with the health protocol submitted to the government and the MLS. 

The team had to follow a strict screening process according to the league's guidelines. Since Monday, all players have passed medical tests and PCR tests 24 hours apart, 72 hours before they will start training. 

Players, technical staff and other key staff will be tested every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Only those with negative results will be allowed to continue their activities. Changing rooms, showers, and the gym at the Nutrilait Centre will be accessible to players and essential staff, with strict sanitary guidelines in place. 

The MLS lifted the moratorium on full-team training on June 4. These sessions are now mandatory for all players.

MLS guidelines ban media from accessing facilities and the parking lot at the Nutrilait Centre, but the club will distribute video and photo content as well as player comments. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error