Montreal Impact release season schedule, will play first Saputo Stadium game on April 18

The Montreal Impact will play four away games in a row before they play their first game at Saputo Stadium in mid-April.

That's according to the team's 2020 season schedule, released Thursday at noon.

The Impact had already announced they would start the regular season at the Olympic Stadium on Feb. 29 against the New England Revolution. The team will then wait until Saturday, April 18, to return to their usual home, Saputo Stadium, to play the Houston Dynamo.

The Impact will visit FC Dallas on March 7, Minnesota United FC on March 21, Orlando City SC, on April 4 and the Philadelphia Union on April 11.

Last week, the Impact had to play their first six games away.

During their season, the Impact will play 26 games on Saturdays, four games on Wednesdays, two games on Fridays and two games on Sundays.

Seven of the last 11 Impact games will be played at home, including the final game of the season against FC Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, at 4:30 p.m., at Saputo Stadium.

Also, for the first time since entering MLS, the Impact will not play every team in the league. Montrealers won't see the team play the Los Angeles Galaxy, the Portland Timbers or the Nashville SC, one of two expansion teams added in 2020.

The first game against rival team Toronto FC will be played on Saturday, June 13, at BMO Field. The Toronto team will visit Saputo Stadium on Saturday, August 22., in the evening, as part of the MLS's rivalry weekend.

The Impact will face Inter Miami CF, the other expansion team added in 2020, on Wednesday, June 17, at Saputo Stadium and on Saturday, Sept. 19, in Fort Lauderdale.

The Seattle Sounders FC, who won the MLS cup in 2019, will receive the Impact on Wednesday, May 27.

The Impact will start its next training camp on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Complexe Marie-Victorin. The team will fly to Florida on Thursday, Jan. 16, to train in Orlando until Jan. 29.

The Impact will defend its Canadian Championship title during a tournament from July 7 to 16, 2020.