iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal increasing STM discounts for riders 65 and older July 1

A passenger wears a facemask on a bus Friday May 15, 2020 in Montreal. The Quebec government announced it will give $6 million to buy masks for transit users and in harder-hit areas of the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The City of Montreal said Thursday that STM discounts for people 65 and older will increase to 70 per cent of the regular fare beginning July 1.

This means a single trip will cost people 65 and older $1.05. The current fare for seniors is now $2.50. The city said the discount applies to OPUS card holders with a photo.

The increase was previously announced in the city’s fall budget.

"Last November, when we announced our desire to provide seniors with access to the public transit system at a lower cost, we had in mind to help them resume their post-pandemic lives,” Mayor Valerie Plante said in a news release issued Thursday.

“I have always believed in the impact of fairer pricing measures in public transit, and today is a first step in the right direction," said Plante.

The discount applies to monthly, 4-month, weekly and 10-trip passes, as well as to single and two-trip passes.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error