iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal invests over $10 million in new overnight women's shelter


image.jpg

The three levels of government are joining forces to fund a new overnight shelter for women in Montreal.

A $7-million grant from Canada allowed Chez Doris to acquire two connected buildings on Saint-Hubert Street in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough.

The $10.5-million project will create 19 rooms for vulnerable women at risk of homelessness. Tenants can stay at the space for periods of three months to two years.

Quebec is providing a rent supplement for tenants, which will allow future residents to pay a quarter of their income for housing.

Advocates say the new shelter couldn't come at a better time.

"In a context where homelessness needs have been exacerbated, particularly by the pandemic, it was important to give Chez Doris the means to carry out this project, which will provide essential assistance to vulnerable women at risk of homelessness," said Montreal city councillor Benoit Dorais. "This future rooming house meets a pressing need in the city. We reiterate today that it is essential that we all work together to offer housing and services adapted to the different realities that affect women in difficulty in Montreal." 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*