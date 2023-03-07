Montreal invests over $10 million in new overnight women's shelter

The three levels of government are joining forces to fund a new overnight shelter for women in Montreal.

A $7-million grant from Canada allowed Chez Doris to acquire two connected buildings on Saint-Hubert Street in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough.

The $10.5-million project will create 19 rooms for vulnerable women at risk of homelessness. Tenants can stay at the space for periods of three months to two years.

Quebec is providing a rent supplement for tenants, which will allow future residents to pay a quarter of their income for housing.

Advocates say the new shelter couldn't come at a better time.

"In a context where homelessness needs have been exacerbated, particularly by the pandemic, it was important to give Chez Doris the means to carry out this project, which will provide essential assistance to vulnerable women at risk of homelessness," said Montreal city councillor Benoit Dorais. "This future rooming house meets a pressing need in the city. We reiterate today that it is essential that we all work together to offer housing and services adapted to the different realities that affect women in difficulty in Montreal."