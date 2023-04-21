iHeartRadio
10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal judge sentences repeat sex offender to 15 years in prison


Jody Matthew Burke. (Source: Noovo Info)

A former mixed martial arts instructor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and was declared a dangerous offender after he was convicted of a violent sexual assault on his ex-wife.

Jody Matthew Burke was given credit for time already served in jail, which means he will spend nearly seven more years incarcerated, Noovo Info reported.

Burke's sentencing was delayed this week because he was hospitalized after mutilating his genitals in jail overnight on Tuesday. The offender, who is transitioning from a man to a woman, reportedly did so in an attempt to lower his sentence.

However, the judge, Jean-Jacques Gagné, had indicated that Burke's transition would not affect his decision on sentencing.

One of the offender's victims said in an interview with Noovo Info that she is worried about him being released from custody.

"It worries me a lot," said Brigitte Jobin.

"I don't believe it at all; that story about changing his identity came after the guilty verdict for the first four years he was incarcerated. We didn't talk about it and when he got his guilty verdict, he came up with this scenario."

Jobin said she met Burke in 2016 and that the violence started a few months later, in 2017.

Until recently, Burke was still active on social media despite his incarceration in Montreals' Bordeaux prison. She claimed he was able to 'like' one of her posts.

With files from Noovo Info

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*