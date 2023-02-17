iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal judoka Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard fights to gold at Tel Aviv Grand Slam


Montreal judoka Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard fought to a gold medal in the under-63-kilogram category on Friday at the Tel Aviv Grand Slam. Beauchemin-Pinard reacts after defeating Magdalena Krssakova, of Austria, during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, on July 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Montreal judoka Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard fought to a gold medal in the under-63-kilogram category on Friday at the Tel Aviv Grand Slam.

Beauchemin-Pinard won her third career gold on the circuit and first since 2021 when she defeated Cuba’s Maylin Del Toro Carvajal in the grand final.

Del Toro defeated Beauchemin-Pinard in a bronze-medal match two weeks ago at the Paris Grand Slam.

In Friday's rematch, Beauchemin-Pinard scored a waza-ari by throwing her opponent to the ground one minute forty seconds into the fight.

Then, after several more efforts on the floor, she grabbed Del Toro Carvajal’s arm, forcing her to give up and scoring an ippon for the win.

"In going for this medal, I felt a bit like I was avenging myself," Beauchemin-Pinard said. "I could see the error I had made in Paris, and I didn’t want to let it happen again. I avoided contact with her and I kept my distance. I concentrated on my own judo and on avoiding her traps.”

In men's action, François Gauthier-Drapeau of Alma, Que., earned bronze in the men's under-81 kg weight category when he defeated Portugal’s Joao Fernando by ippon after two minutes of fighting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*