Montreal kosher restaurant Chez Benny vandalized in possible hate crime
A kosher restaurant in Montreal's St-Laurent borough was vandalized Sunday night.
According to a news release from B’nai Brith Canada, a suspect or suspects threw a rock through the front door, shattering the glass, and attempted to light a fire.
There were no injuries reported.
The release said Montreal police are treating it as a possible hate crime. CTV News contacted police Monday evening but a spokesperson could not provide any details about the investigation.
The owner is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police.