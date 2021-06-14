iHeartRadio
Montreal kosher restaurant Chez Benny vandalized in possible hate crime

A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. Montreal police will unveil its new street checks policy today, months after a damning independent report last year found evidence of systemic bias linked to race is present in who they decide to stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A kosher restaurant in Montreal's St-Laurent borough was vandalized Sunday night.

According to a news release from B’nai Brith Canada, a suspect or suspects threw a rock through the front door, shattering the glass, and attempted to light a fire. 

There were no injuries reported. 

The release said Montreal police are treating it as a possible hate crime. CTV News contacted police Monday evening but a spokesperson could not provide any details about the investigation.

The owner is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police. 

