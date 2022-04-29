Montreal, Laval CPEs reach agreement in principle with employer

The Montreal and Laval CPE employers' association announced late Thursday evening that it had reached an agreement in principle with its CPE workers' union.

A conciliation meeting was held just ahead of a planned strike scheduled for next week.

The Syndicat des travailleuses des CPE de Montréal et Laval, which includes 60 unions that manage 83 facilities, had given itself a 10-day strike mandate -- and four of these strike days would have started next Tuesday.

The union confirms these strike days have been cancelled and workers are set to vote on the agreement in principle "as soon as possible."

Vice-president of negotiations Nathalie Fontaine says the union plans to recommend accepting the collective agreement but notes it will still be up to employees to vote .

Despite the agreement, the management association said it was "bitterly disappointed with the union's complete lack of openness to resolve any of the issues, including the quality and stability of services."

Three concerns were at play: guarantees on the length of the workweek, the role of the team and the selection and tenure committee.

The union was asking for the status quo on these issues and says it believes that it has finally won its case.

Unions representing workers in the province's public daycares renewed their collective agreements last December with the Quebec government.

However, the employers' association for Montreal and Laval was not at the negotiating table and decided it wanted to bargain its own collective agreement.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 29, 2022.