Montreal Liberal MNA Paule Robitaille not running in October election

Quebec Liberal MNAs David Birnbaum, from the left, Paule Robitaille and Lise Theriault react to the applauds before being sworn in as member of the National Assembly Monday, October 15, 2018 at the legislature in Quebec City. Robitaille announced on social media she will not seek re-election in the October 2022 provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Another member of the National Assembly has announced that she will not seek another term. This time, it is Liberal Paule Robitaille, elected in the Montreal riding of Bourassa-Sauvé, to make a cross on the provincial elections of next October.

The former journalist and correspondent for Radio-Canada is retiring from politics after only one term. She was easily elected in Bourassa-Sauvé, a Liberal stronghold since 2003.

In a video published on social media on Friday, Robitaille admitted that the long fight against the pandemic and the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia have weighed heavily in the balance in her reflection.

She said she has come out of these four years "transformed" after so much work on the ground to obtain "a little more social justice."

The 59-year-old also remembered the work done at the beginning of the pandemic, when she "raised the red flag" when she realized that the district of Montreal-North, which is in her riding, was particularly affected by COVID-19.

Robitaille chose not to run for re-election, but she still intends to "serve in other ways."

Robitaille's name is added to the list of elected officials who will not seek re-election next fall, which also includes those of the CAQ MNAs Marguerite Blais and Danielle McCann, the Québec solidaire's Catherine Dorion and the Parti Québecois' Véronique Hivon, among others.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 6, 2022. 

