Montreal libraries to slightly loosen public health restrictions on Monday

Montreal's libraries will loosen some restrictions put in place as COVID-19 public health measures as of Monday.

Access to individual seats and information posts in the librairies will be open, albeit must be reserved by contacting the librairies either on location or by phone the day before or the day of the visit.

Due to the curfew currently in place in Quebec until Feb. 8, library hours are still limited.

Document and book loans will continue by reservation. However, access to collections inside the libraries remains prohibited until further notice.  

