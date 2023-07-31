Montreal light-rail transit system shuts down on 1st official day of service

Montreal's new light-rail transit system shut down unexpectedly this morning on its first full day of operation.

The Reseau express metropolitain, or REM, officially launched today for paying customers after more than 120,000 people rode the system for free over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the REM says a switch problem on the tracks caused service to shut down around 8 a.m. before it resumed at around 9:15 a.m.

Commuters were left waiting in long lines to take shuttle buses to ferry them across the Champlain Bridge connecting Montreal to its South Shore.

First day officially open … and the first official delay. RTL buses on standby to shuttle passengers I’m told. @CTVMontreal https://t.co/uX3J5G5KUM

The first five stations of the 26-station, 67-kilometre electric rail network opened eight years after the project was conceived by the province's public pension fund manager, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec.

The majority of the REM will open late next year, with an airport link to come in 2027.

