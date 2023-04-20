iHeartRadio
Montreal looking to revitalize the Lachine Canal


The City of Montreal is set to revitalize the iconic Lachine Canal waterway.

The Lachine Canal 4.0 revitalization project is intended to transform the waterway that runs through the LaSalle, Lachine and Southwest boroughs and encompasses almost 2 million square metres.

"A few sectors are being targeted by this project, including light industries, cultural industries as well as advanced logistics," said West Island executive director Nathalie Robitaille. "It's a natural follow-up from what's already there, adding innovation to it. That's why it's called 4.0 is to illustrate the new revolution of data."

The city says the redesign is meant to improve alternative mobility, leisure areas and local shops along the canal.

The city hopes the redesign will serve as an example of industrial revitalization, and the city hopes to replicate it in other areas of the city. 

