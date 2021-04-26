Montreal luxury home of MindGeek executive destroyed by fire; police investigating

The Montreal luxury home of MindGeek executive Feras Antoon was destroyed in a serious fire that police suspect was intentionally set overnight.

Montreal police were called around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to respond to a report of two people breaking into a home under constuction located at the intersection of Jean-Bourdon and Antoine-Berthelet Avenues in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. The suspects are being sought by police but no arrests have been made, a police spokesperson said.

A three-alarm fire seriously damaged a home under construction on the evening of April 25, 2021. The home, listed for $19 million, is owned by MindGeek co-founder Feras Antoon and Montreal police suspect it was arson. (Christine Long/CTV Montreal)

More than 80 firefighters tackled the three-alarm fire, which was brought under control around 2:30 a.m.

Realtor Joseph Montanaro said Monday morning the damage was "very extensive" and that "everybody is in shock."

Antoon, whose company operates the PornHub website, has come under heavy criticism for allegedly posting illegal content.

The eight-bedroom home was listed online for $19 million. (Centris.ca)

The home was listed for $19 million and caused controversy in the neighbourhood after approximately 200 trees had to be cut down for the construction.

A nearby home was evacuated Suday night as a precaution as firefighters tried to put out the blaze, according to police.

There were no injuries reported and the fire is still under investigation.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.