Montreal-made Assassin's Creed: Valhalla puts you in a Viking's boots

Ever wonder what it would be like to be a viking, pillaging your way through villages? If the answer is yes, you might want to pick up the latest Assassin's Creed game.

Over the past 10 years, Ubisoft's time-jumping franchise has taken players to a number of historic locales: ancient Greece, the Crusades, the American Revolution and others. The latest title, Valhalla, brings players to the shores of Norway and England over 1,000 years ago.

And, as always, Ubisoft's team –led by the Montreal office--strived for historical accuracy.

“We learned to swing axes and block with shields and feat in longhouses,” said Valhalla producer Julien Lafreniere. “We actually went on a drakkar, learned to sail it. It was really an immersive experience.”

The game depicts battles between Viking and Anglo-Saxon forces. To depict those fights accurately, the game's makers learned to walk in Viking chainmail and how to handle medieval weapons.

“The challenge we had is that most of the history was written by the Saxons and the Vikings had big oral tradition. We had to work with experts and go deep down into the roots of the Norse language to understand,” said Lafreniere. “Reading the sagas, which blend mythology and reality, a lot of digging in the game to get perspective and learn to read the runes, also.”