Montreal makes a pair of trades to start new year

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Mike Reilly (28) carries the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Igor Ozhiganov (92) defends during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Habs made a pair of moves to begin 2020, as the team hopes to end a three-game losing streak tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In the team's first move of 2020, the Montreal Canadiens shipped Mike Reilly to the Ottawa Senators in return for a fifth-round 2021 pick and forward Andrew Sturtz.

The Canadiens have acquired a fifth-round pick in 2021 from the Ottawa Senators, and forward Andrew Sturtz, in return for defenseman Mike Reilly. Details to come.#GoHabsGo

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 2, 2020

Sturtz, 25, will remain in the AHL and suit up for the Laval Rocket. He played 14 games this season with the Belleville Senators and scored a goal and an assist.

Reilly joined the Habs from Minnesota in 2018 and has four assists and is a +2 plus/minus in 14 games with Montreal this season. 

In the team's second move, the Canadiens welcomed defenceman Marco Scandella from the Sabres for a 2020 fourth round pick.

The 29-year-old, who is originally from Montreal, is the nephew of former NHLer Sergio Momesso.

The Canadiens have acquired defenseman Marco Scandella from the Buffalo Sabres, in return for a fourth-round pick in 2020 (acquired from the San Jose Sharks on June 22, 2019).#GoHabsGo https://t.co/uJEKDoyayl

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 2, 2020

Scandella, 29, played in 31 games this season with Buffalo and scored three goals with nine assists. He has a +9 plus/minus and averaged 16:36 minutes per game.

