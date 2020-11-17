iHeartRadio
Montreal makes downtown parking free after 6 p.m. until 2021

image.jpg

Downtown parking in Montreal will be free on weekdays as of 6 p.m., right up until the end of December. 

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said on Twitter on Tuesday that the move is part of the city's economic recovery plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Je suis heureuse d’annoncer que nous étendrons la gratuité du stationnement sur rue au centre-ville les soirs de semaine après 18h et ce, jusqu’au 31 déc. La population aura ainsi plus d’options pour faire son magasinage des Fêtes, en toute sécurité. (1/3) #polmtl pic.twitter.com/LSmxM6oLg5

— Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 17, 2020

Last month, Plante announced that parking across downtown would be free on weekends -- making some 18,000 spaces available.

Tuesday's announcement is an improvement on the city's initial holiday plan, she said. The plan was designed to help local businesses survive the pandemic by encouraging Montrealers to shop locally this holiday season

"We are working hard to support our businesses during this time, and we will continue to listen to needs," Plante wrote on Twitter. 

In addition to the added parking spots, Plante announced on Tuesday that the city is working closely with the boroughs and different commerce associations to make 15-minute drop-off zones available in front of restaurants to facilitate delivery and pick up orders. 

