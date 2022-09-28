Montreal man, 21, arrested for breaching conditions related to pimping cases
A 21-year-old man from the Montreal-area was arrested Tuesday for multiple breaches of conditions relating to pimping cases.
Brian Lamoureux was initially arrested on June 8 and appeared in court to face charges of pimping and human trafficking, among others.
He has been detained since then, according to Quebec provincial police (SQ).
#Arrestation de Brian Lamoureux, 21 ans, de Montréal en lien avec de multiples bris d'engagement liés à des dossiers de proxéntisme.https://t.co/GozRqEvJQJ— Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) September 28, 2022
The investigation found Lamoureux may have other alleged victims, including minors.
Anyone with information on Lamoureux or his activities is asked to contact the communication unit and 1-800-659-4264.