iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal man, 21, arrested for breaching conditions related to pimping cases


Brian Lamoureux, 21, was arrested on Sept. 28, 2022 for breaching conditions related to pimping cases. He was initially arrested on June 8, 2022. (Surete du Quebec)

A 21-year-old man from the Montreal-area was arrested Tuesday for multiple breaches of conditions relating to pimping cases.

Brian Lamoureux was initially arrested on June 8 and appeared in court to face charges of pimping and human trafficking, among others.

He has been detained since then, according to Quebec provincial police (SQ).

#Arrestation de Brian Lamoureux, 21 ans, de Montréal en lien avec de multiples bris d'engagement liés à des dossiers de proxéntisme.https://t.co/GozRqEvJQJ

— Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) September 28, 2022

The investigation found Lamoureux may have other alleged victims, including minors.

Anyone with information on Lamoureux or his activities is asked to contact the communication unit and 1-800-659-4264.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*