Montreal man, 23, could face first-degree murder charges in alleged connection to 2020 shooting

image.jpg

Montreal police officers have arrested a man suspected to have been involved in a 2020 homicide in the city's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension neighbourhood. 

The 23-year-old suspect was apprehended in the latest episode of an 18-month investigation.

He is expected to face first-degree murder charges on Friday, when he is set to appear in court, according to police. 

On Nov. 19, 2020, at around 8:20 a.m., police say a 49-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car near Fabre and Villeray streets.

Sustaining shots to the upper body, he was brought to hospital where he later died. 

The victim was known to police and is said to have been connected to organized crime. 

The shooter reportedly fled the scene on foot before boarding a vehicle driven by an accomplice. Shortly after the event, police arrested a man alleged to have been the driver of that car, 24-year-old Andrew Thomas Labrèche. 

Labrèche has already been charged with murder and is awaiting trial. 

