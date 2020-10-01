iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal man accused of two axe murders says he wants to plead guilty

Police have arrested Claude Charbonneau in Trois Rivieres in connection with two killings in Montreal. photo: Montreal police

A man charged with committing two murders in Montreal -- both carried out with an axe, according to the prosecution -- wants to plead guilty.

Claude Charbonneau, 61, is accused of killing his landlord, 80-year-old Theodros Debeyiotis, and superintendant Pierre Phaneuf in early august. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

At a court appearance on Thursday, Charbonneau, who spent most of his adult life in prison, said he wants to plead guilty immediately even though the law prevents him from doing so before the formal opening of his trial.

Charbonneau returns to court on Oct. 30.

 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error