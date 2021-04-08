Montreal man arrested following alleged anti-Asian threats

A Montreal man was arrested this weekend for allegedly making racist death threats against an Asian woman in the metro.

The event took place on March 27 while the woman was inside a subway car, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

The suspect allegedly approached the victim, made gestures towards her in an attempt to intimidate her, cursed at her and made racist comments.

The victim videotaped the scene using her cell phone, allegedly capturing the suspect making the gesture of pointing a weapon and made the sound of a gunshot.

“Informed of the situation, investigators from the Incidents and Hate Crimes Module of the SPVM contacted members of the Asian community to find and meet the [victim],” read a press release from the police.

“Thanks to this collaboration, the suspect was quickly identified and arrested.”