Montreal man arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his pickup truck

A young man could be facing charges after intentionally hitting a pedestrian Saturday night in Montreal with his pickup truck.

A 911 call led police to the scene of the collision at about 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of Prieur St. East and Lausanne Ave. in the Montreal North borough.

"When police arrived on the scene, they located the victim, a 43-year-old man. He was conscious and injured in the upper body and was transported to hospital, but there is no danger to his life," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Caroline Chevrefils.

The driver is a 28-year-old man, who was not injured. He was still at the scene of the collision when police arrived.

"According to initial reports, a conflict between the driver and the pedestrian escalated. Subsequently, the driver, in his truck, intentionally hit the pedestrian," Chevrefils said.

The scene was secured for SPVM collision investigators, who will try to determine the exact circumstances that led to the assault.

"The driver of the vehicle was arrested. He has been transported to the investigation center, where he will be interviewed by investigators in the next few hours," said Chevrefils.

The SPVM investigation is ongoing.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 3, 2022.