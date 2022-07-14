iHeartRadio
Montreal man arrested with loaded gun, ammunition: police

A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec provincial police officers with the organized crime section say they arrested a Montreal man Thursday with a loaded gun and ammunition in a firearms operation north of the city.

Yannick Clouatre, 32, is facing several firearms charges, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), which stopped the accused on the road in the Charlemagne and Repentigny area.

Police allege he was in possession of a .22 calibre weapon at the time of his arrest. He appeared at the Joliette courthouse Thursday and remains in custody.

The SQ's Escouade nationale sur la répression du crime organisé (ENRCO) conducted the operation under the CENTAURE strategy, a province-wide initiative to combat gun crime in Quebec.

Anyone with information about possession, trafficking, or use of firearms can contact the CENTAURE info line at 1-833-888-2763.

