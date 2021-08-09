iHeartRadio
Montreal man charged after teens threatened with pellet gun

A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal police say a man has been charged after allegedly threatening four teen girls with a pellet gun for being too noisy on a Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. on Briand Street in the Sud-Ouest borough. Police said in a news release that the girls were "having fun" when a man approached them with the gun for being too loud. 

Nobody was injured and the suspect eventually fled the scene. 

A few hours later, police arrested the man and found his gun discarded in a sewer near his home. 

Christian Adrien Puga Garcia, 29, is facing charges of assault with a weapon, criminal harassment, and carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The accused appeared in court Monday and his spouse is also facing possible charges of obstructing the work of police officers, the release stated. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133.

