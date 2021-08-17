Montreal man charged after woman 'savagely' attacked in downtown tunnel

Montreal police say a man has been charged with attempted murder and several other charges after a woman was stabbed repeatedly inside the Saint-Marc tunnel downtown late Friday night.

According to police, the 23-year-old woman left the Georges-Vanier metro station and while walking on Saint-Marc Street a man “savagely” attacked her by stabbing, kicking and punching her. The man fled the scene and left behind the knife used in the assault.

Bystanders came to her aid and called 911.

On Monday, police arrested a suspect near the intersection of Saint-Antoine Ouest and Lusignan streets.

Yohanna Ater Angou, 30, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of condition. The accused has a prior criminal record and did not know the victim, police said.

“Fortunately, the victim, who sustained several significant injuries, is now out of danger and has been released from the hospital,” police said in a news release.

Anyone who may have been a victim or knows someone who may have been a victim of Angou is asked to to go to their local police station or to contact Info-Crime Montreal anonymously and confidentially at 514-393-1133. Alternatively, they can submit a report on infocrimemontreal.ca.