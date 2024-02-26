Montreal man charged with dozens of fraud counts, believe there may be more victims

Quebec provincial police (SQ) said on Monday that a Montreal man has been arrested and charged in connection with over four dozen fraud cases.

The SQ said in a news release that Alexandru (Alex) Florea, 33, was arrested on Jan. 18 and appeared in court in Montreal on Monday on fraud, forgery, identity theft, identity fraud and other charges.

"The investigation made it possible to link this suspect to 55 events that occurred between fall 2021 and fall 2022," the SQ said.

Police say the alleged offences largely took place in Montreal and feel there could be other victims throughout Quebec.

"The investigation tends to demonstrate that the suspect produced false certificates of location," the SQ said.

Anyone with information about suspected frauds is asked to call the SQ's economic crimes squad by calling 1-800-659-4264.