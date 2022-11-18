iHeartRadio
Montreal man charged with sex crimes against boys may have other victims: police


Antoine Absi, 21, was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography and Montreal police (SPVM) believe he may have other victims. SOURCE: SPVM

The Montreal police (SPVM) are asking potential victims of Antoine Absi to come forward. The 21-year-old was arrested and charged with several counts of luring, producing pornography and inciting sexual contact with minor boys between 12 and 16 years old.

Police report that officers arrested Absi on July 13 for possession of child pornography, and investigators out of the Sexual Exploitation Unit believe there may be other victims.

"Antoine Absi allegedly contacted his victims through mobile applications and social networking platforms," the SPVM said in a news release. "On a few occasions, he allegedly approached his victims, pretending to be a young girl. He allegedly asked the targeted boys, whom he knew to be underage, to send him explicit photos of themselves."

[Leurre informatique à l’endroit de mineurs]
Le #SPVM recherche des victimes potentielles d'Antoine Absi, arrêté le 20 octobre dernier.
Détails ➡ https://t.co/lQQF8dHOlo pic.twitter.com/WO7h8B3qnC

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 18, 2022

Police claim Absi allegedly attempted to obtain more photos and videos of the victim and "propose sexual acts to his victims."

The aliases "A_A2022868" and "Allya_xox" were used by the Montreal resident, police add. 

12

