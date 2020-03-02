iHeartRadio
Montreal man charged with stabbing another man at Bar La Chope in Chateauguay

The 31-year-old man from Montreal who allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old man at Bar La Chope in Chateautuay Feb. 29 appreared in a Valleyfield courtroom Monday.

According to Chateauguay Police, Benoit Bergeron was charged with four counts including aggravated assault after a bar fight resulted in the man being allegedly stabbed.

The victim remains in the hospital.

