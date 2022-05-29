iHeartRadio
Montreal man dies after losing control of motorcycle

A Montreal police patch is seen on an officer during a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, March 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A 37-year-old motorcyclist died after losing control of his vehicle Sunday in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

Police received a 911 call at around 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene on Courval, near Hickmore streets and Highway 13, the man was pronounced dead.

“Resuscitation maneuvers were attempted without success,” said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

Police say it's not clear why the man lost control, but it appeared to have happened while he was taking a turn.

“The scene was protected [with a police line] to allow investigators from the collision investigation section to analyze it,” said Comtois. “They will try to determine the circumstances and the exact causes of this event.”

-- This report by the Canadian Press was first published in French on May 29, 2022

 

