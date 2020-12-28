iHeartRadio
Montreal man facing cocaine trafficking charge in the United States

MONTREAL -- Federal court records say a 39-year-old Montreal man is facing a cocaine trafficking charge that was part of broader effort to transport 1,500 kilos from Peru to Vermont.

The court documents do not say what the ultimate destination of the cocaine was, but a number of people involved in the deal had travelled to Vermont from Canada. Court records say Georges Yaghmour was arrested in Florida last month.

His attorney did not return a call seeking comment. The shipments of cocaine were part of the same plan that resulted in the kidnapping of a couple from Moira, New York, in late September who were smuggled to Canada before they were rescued by Quebec police.

