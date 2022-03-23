Montreal man handed life sentence for stabbing and killing teen in 2019

The man who killed a complete stranger by stabbing him in the back has been handed a life sentence with no chance of parole for a dozen years.

Maxime Chicoine-Joubert, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder last October in connection with the killing of 18-year-old Simon-Olivier Bendwell.

Bendwell was killed in the summer of 2019 after he was confronted by three men at the corner of St. Laurent Blvd. and de Maisonneuve Blvd.

Chicoine-Joubert testified at trial that he had no recollection of what happened and that he had consumed cocaine and alcohol before the killing.

"I'm relieved," said Bendwell's mother Caroline Giguere. "We're kind of happy with the sentence."

Bendwell's mother added that she thinks her son would approve of the sentence.

"I hope he thinks there is some justice for his life," she said. "He believed a lot in justice and he was really allergic to injustices in general, so I hope he's happy with this, but it will never bring him back."

