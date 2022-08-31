iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal man in hospital after being shot in lower body

Montreal police officers respond after a 30-year-old man was hit in the lower body by at least one bullet. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A 30-year-old man is in stable condition after being hit in the lower body by at least one bullet.

Montreal police (SPVM) says it received a 911 call at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting in a residential building on Queen Mary Road, near Decarie Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the injured man inside an apartment.

The victim was transported to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

"It would be a tourniquet that was placed on the injury of the victim by police officers that saved his life, according to information obtained by doctors at the hospital," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

There have been no arrests, and police have set up a security perimeter to allow investigators to canvass the scene.

They are not ruling out the possibility that the man inflicted his injuries on himself.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*