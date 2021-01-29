Montreal man pleads not guilty to cocaine transportation charges in Vermont

A Montrealer pleaded not guilty Friday in a Vermont federal court to a charge that he participated in a conspiracy to import up to 1,500 kilograms of cocaine from Peru into the state.

Georges Yaghmour appeared by video conference in Vermont District Court. According to court documents, the cocaine that was allegedly to be imported into the United States was intended for export to somewhere else, but it seems the drugs never reached their intended destination.

The documents do not mention where they were supposed to end up, but according to American authorities, the alleged act was linked to the abduction of a couple in Moira, New York, at the end of September.

The couple, smuggled into Canada, was rescued by the Sûreté du Québec. The alleged kidnappers supposedly wanted to recover 50 kilograms of cocaine from the couple, which had already been seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), authorities said.

“Although the possible role of Yaghmour in this kidnapping is not known, the plot of which he is a part is clearly dangerous,” prosecutors said Thursday, asking the court that he be detained pending trial, according to court documents.

Yaghmour’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., asked Judge John Conroy for more time to prepare a response to prosecutors' request.

Judge Conroy scheduled another hearing next week to discuss the release on bail of the accused, who is currently being held in St. Albans., Vermont.

Georges Yaghmour was arrested in Florida last November. According to prosecutors, he wanted to know why the cocaine transport he had arranged never took place.

Prosecutors also claim Yaghmour attended a meeting in Burlington, Vermont, in Dec. 2019 with other suspects, some of whom had entered the United States from Canada that day. Two weeks later, they say agents saw one of the instigators of the alleged conspiracy deliver $150,000 as a deposit for the drugs.

Last Sept., the DEA halted two deliveries that were part of this plot. They first seized 50 pounds of cocaine in South Burlington, which later led to the couple's alleged kidnapping in New York State. They also made a second, smaller seizure in Framingham, Massachusetts.

In their request for the detention of the accused, U.S. prosecutors indicated that after Yaghmour's arrest, “Canadian police were contacted by someone, on behalf of Yaghmour, seeking to substantiate a false allegation according to which he was acting on behalf of Canadian law enforcement agencies.”

-- This report from the Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 29, 2021.