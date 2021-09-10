iHeartRadio
Montreal man reported missing in Anjou borough

Joselino Correia left his home in Montreal’s Anjou borough Thursday and has not been seen since (Photo courtesy of Montreal Police).

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to find a man reported missing Friday morning.

Joselino Correia reportedly left his home in Montreal’s Anjou borough Thursday and has not been seen since.

He is white, stands at 5’7” (1.74 metres), weighs 140 lbs (64 kilos), has brown eyes, grey hair, and speaks French.

According to police, Correia suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease. He is likely moving on foot.

Information on his whereabouts can be communicated to police anonymously and confidentially by calling Info-Crime Montreal at (514) 393-1133. 

