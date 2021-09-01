iHeartRadio
Montreal man reported missing, last seen in Villeray — Saint-Michel — Parc-Extension borough

Angelo Allison Del Aguila Ponce was last seen at his family residence in the Villeray — Saint-Michel — Parc-Extension borough on Aug. 27 (Image source: SPVM)

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man last seen at his residence in the Villeray — Saint-Michel — Parc-Extension borough.

Angelo Allison Del Aguila Ponce, 30, has brown skin, stands at 5’2” (1.58 metres), weighs about 154 pounds (70 kilograms), has brown eyes, and black hair.

He was last seen at his home on Aug. 27.

His family fears for his safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 911 or visit their local police station. 

