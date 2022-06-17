iHeartRadio
Montreal man says he was denied use of gas station bathroom because of his race

image.jpg

A Black man from Montreal says he was discriminated against at an Ultramar gas station after he was denied use of the washroom.

On May 30, Noel Weslyn filled up his gas tank at the Ultramar on Lajeunesse and Sauve streets, in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

He went into the station to get his receipt and use the facilities -- but says a worker denied him entry.

"Then he screams at me, "No. You cannot use the bathroom!'" Weslyn alleged to CTV News.

He said there was no explanation or sign on the bathroom door.

"He ordered me to get out."

Joel DeBellefeuille is the founder of the social justice advocacy group Red Coalition.

He believes Weslyn was the victim of racial discrimination.

"He was discriminated [against] based on his appearance, the way he looks," he said. "It's really unfortunate that, in 2022, we keep on reliving the same issues that have been going on for years."

Alain Babineau, a former police officer who also works with the Red Coalition, agrees.

"That's [an] example of racial profiling and stereotyping a young Black male," he said.

Weslyn said the experience left him emotionally scarred.

"I felt a bit traumatized, a bit shaken."

DeBellefeuille sent emails to Ultramar and it's parent company, Parkland, three weeks ago.

He says he has yet to receive a response.

CTV News was able to obtain the following statement from them:

"We are aware of a complaint made about an interaction at the Ultramar location. We are taking the necessary time to thoroughly investigate this allegation. We take pride in providing safe and welcoming spaces for all."

Weslyn filed a complaint with Montreal police (SPVM), but they said since it's not a criminal matter but a civil one, they won't investigate.

But for Babineau and DeBellefeuille, it's far from over.

"We're planning on filing a complaint on his behalf with the Quebec Human Rights Commission," said Babineau. "It's definitely discrimination."

