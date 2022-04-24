Montreal man slashed in altercation in an underground garage

Montreal police (SPVM) are looking for a suspect in his 40s after an altercation in an underground garage put a man in the hospital with slash wounds.

The SPVM report that around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, two men got into a fight in a parking garage on de Gaspe Ave. between Bernard East and St. Viateur streets in Montreal's Plateau borough.

A 52-year-old man was sent to the hospital after being slashed in the leg with a knife.

Police say he is out of danger and expected to recover.

The investigation into the causes of the fight continues, and officers are on the lookout for a suspect in his 40s.