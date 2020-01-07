Montreal man wanted on human trafficking, pimping charges

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted on charges related to human trafficking and pimping.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 50-year-old Carl Evans Alfred Casseus.

Police said Casseus had at least one victim between August and December 2019, and allege that he advertised their services online.

Casseus is 1.75 metres (5'9") tall and weighs 90 kilograms (200 lbs). He has brown eyes and shaved brown hair. Investigators believe he may be in Montreal and said spends time in places associated with the drug trade.

Police say Casseus is considered dangerous and that no one should intervene directly with him.

Anyone with information about Carl Evans Alfred Casseus can contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or online. All information is anonymous and confidential.