Montreal man was undergoing driving test when vehicle collided with train

A Montreal man was killed and his driving examiner was seriously injured after their car was struck by a train Tuesday.

The incident happened in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Gouin Boulevard and Poincaré Street.

The driver, a 74-year-old man, was taking his driver's exam. He was heading eastbound on Gouin Boulevard and was on the tracks when his vehicle was hit by the train, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The examiner, a 33-year-old man, was in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of a client during a driving test that took place this morning at the Henri Bourassa Service Centre in Montreal," Quebec's auto insurance board (SAAQ) said in a statement. The driving centre was closed and staff was offered psychological support.



SAAQ spokesperson Mario Vaillancourt told The Canadian Press the 74-year-old was being re-evaluated for a driver's licence.

Vaillancourt said the type of exam the man was taking "is often tied to someone's health condition," though he declined to discuss the specifics of the collision.

"We ask that they take a road test" to evaluate whether the person can still drive safely, Vaillancourt said.

Neither the exo commuter train conductor, nor any of its passengers were injured.

On Tuesday afternoon the Transportation Safety Board of Canada announced it was deploying an investigator to look into the cause of the crash.



Montreal police are also investigating.



-- with files from The Canadian Press.